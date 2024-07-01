Anzeige
Montag, 01.07.2024
Montags-Kursfeuerwerk! dynaCERT Aktie auf dem Weg zur Ver-10-fachung
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
01.07.24
08:05 Uhr
1,564 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
01.07.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
01 July 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 28th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 35,900 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as 
detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           35,900 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6160 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6000 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6077

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 642,462,486 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
724       1.6160        XDUB     09:58:07      00029051891TRDU1 
1,104      1.6160        XDUB     09:58:07      00029051892TRDU1 
1,838      1.6160        XDUB     10:25:49      00029051986TRDU1 
566       1.6160        XDUB     10:59:32      00029052056TRDU1 
1,775      1.6160        XDUB     10:59:32      00029052057TRDU1 
495       1.6160        XDUB     10:59:32      00029052058TRDU1 
455       1.6160        XDUB     10:59:32      00029052059TRDU1 
1,912      1.6160        XDUB     10:59:32      00029052060TRDU1 
642       1.6100        XDUB     12:01:39      00029052204TRDU1 
440       1.6100        XDUB     12:01:43      00029052205TRDU1 
1,644      1.6100        XDUB     12:24:01      00029052231TRDU1 
2        1.6100        XDUB     12:24:01      00029052232TRDU1 
1,831      1.6100        XDUB     12:24:01      00029052233TRDU1 
367       1.6100        XDUB     12:37:33      00029052269TRDU1 
445       1.6100        XDUB     12:37:33      00029052270TRDU1 
790       1.6100        XDUB     12:37:33      00029052271TRDU1 
1,692      1.6060        XDUB     13:22:38      00029052333TRDU1 
650       1.6060        XDUB     14:19:42      00029052395TRDU1 
400       1.6060        XDUB     14:19:42      00029052396TRDU1 
434       1.6080        XDUB     14:30:39      00029052413TRDU1 
699       1.6080        XDUB     14:30:39      00029052414TRDU1 
680       1.6080        XDUB     14:30:39      00029052415TRDU1 
300       1.6060        XDUB     14:43:52      00029052521TRDU1 
1,500      1.6060        XDUB     14:46:17      00029052528TRDU1 
458       1.6060        XDUB     14:46:17      00029052529TRDU1 
1,500      1.6060        XDUB     15:01:36      00029052562TRDU1 
291       1.6060        XDUB     15:01:36      00029052563TRDU1 
385       1.6020        XDUB     15:33:23      00029052702TRDU1 
1,500      1.6020        XDUB     15:33:23      00029052703TRDU1 
1,500      1.6020        XDUB     15:33:23      00029052704TRDU1 
1,500      1.6020        XDUB     15:33:23      00029052705TRDU1 
264       1.6020        XDUB     15:33:23      00029052706TRDU1 
1,236      1.6020        XDUB     15:33:23      00029052707TRDU1 
2,186      1.6020        XDUB     15:33:23      00029052708TRDU1 
1,820      1.6000        XDUB     16:02:17      00029052858TRDU1 
1,875      1.6000        XDUB     16:02:17      00029052859TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  331072 
EQS News ID:  1936183 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
July 01, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
