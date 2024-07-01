DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 01-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01 July 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 28th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 35,900 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin Number of ordinary shares purchased 35,900 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6160 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6000 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6077

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 642,462,486 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 724 1.6160 XDUB 09:58:07 00029051891TRDU1 1,104 1.6160 XDUB 09:58:07 00029051892TRDU1 1,838 1.6160 XDUB 10:25:49 00029051986TRDU1 566 1.6160 XDUB 10:59:32 00029052056TRDU1 1,775 1.6160 XDUB 10:59:32 00029052057TRDU1 495 1.6160 XDUB 10:59:32 00029052058TRDU1 455 1.6160 XDUB 10:59:32 00029052059TRDU1 1,912 1.6160 XDUB 10:59:32 00029052060TRDU1 642 1.6100 XDUB 12:01:39 00029052204TRDU1 440 1.6100 XDUB 12:01:43 00029052205TRDU1 1,644 1.6100 XDUB 12:24:01 00029052231TRDU1 2 1.6100 XDUB 12:24:01 00029052232TRDU1 1,831 1.6100 XDUB 12:24:01 00029052233TRDU1 367 1.6100 XDUB 12:37:33 00029052269TRDU1 445 1.6100 XDUB 12:37:33 00029052270TRDU1 790 1.6100 XDUB 12:37:33 00029052271TRDU1 1,692 1.6060 XDUB 13:22:38 00029052333TRDU1 650 1.6060 XDUB 14:19:42 00029052395TRDU1 400 1.6060 XDUB 14:19:42 00029052396TRDU1 434 1.6080 XDUB 14:30:39 00029052413TRDU1 699 1.6080 XDUB 14:30:39 00029052414TRDU1 680 1.6080 XDUB 14:30:39 00029052415TRDU1 300 1.6060 XDUB 14:43:52 00029052521TRDU1 1,500 1.6060 XDUB 14:46:17 00029052528TRDU1 458 1.6060 XDUB 14:46:17 00029052529TRDU1 1,500 1.6060 XDUB 15:01:36 00029052562TRDU1 291 1.6060 XDUB 15:01:36 00029052563TRDU1 385 1.6020 XDUB 15:33:23 00029052702TRDU1 1,500 1.6020 XDUB 15:33:23 00029052703TRDU1 1,500 1.6020 XDUB 15:33:23 00029052704TRDU1 1,500 1.6020 XDUB 15:33:23 00029052705TRDU1 264 1.6020 XDUB 15:33:23 00029052706TRDU1 1,236 1.6020 XDUB 15:33:23 00029052707TRDU1 2,186 1.6020 XDUB 15:33:23 00029052708TRDU1 1,820 1.6000 XDUB 16:02:17 00029052858TRDU1 1,875 1.6000 XDUB 16:02:17 00029052859TRDU1

