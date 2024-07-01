

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) said it has suspended production at Grosvenor steelmaking coal mine in Queensland, Australia, following an underground coal gas ignition incident. The workforce was safely evacuated from the mine. The mine team is working with specialist teams and the regulatory authorities to extinguish the underground fire.



Anglo American said the procedures are expected to take several months as a result of the likely damage underground. The Group will provide an update to steelmaking coal production guidance once more information is available.



