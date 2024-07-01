

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment increased for the first time in three months in June, though marginally, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 36.4 in June from 36.2 in May. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 36.5.



The latest survey was conducted on June 15 among 8,400 households.



The indicator for income growth improved by 0.7 points to 40.6, and that for willingness to buy durable consumer goods also rose by 0.6 points to 29.6.



On the other hand, the index reflecting households' overall livelihood dropped marginally to 33.8 from 33.9, and the index for employment declined by 0.3 points to 41.7.



