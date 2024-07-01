Trinasolar and Universidad Politécnica de Madrid join forces on solar technologies research

MADRID, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar has announced the signing of a long-term collaboration agreement with the Institute of Solar Energy at Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (IES-UPM). The agreement, signed on June 26, is a milestone in Trinasolar's involvement with leading universities, highlighting the commitment of all concerned to education, research and innovation in solar energy.

The agreement was signed on the campus of IES-UPM, with Helena Li, Executive President of Trinasolar, and Ignacio Anton Hernandez, Director of IES-UPM, attending. Through this partnership Trinasolar and IES-UPM will pool their expertise to advance research in photovoltaic sciences and technologies. The collaboration aims to innovate in areas such as solar panel efficiency, the resilience and robustness of solar trackers and improving solar energy management.

With 27 years' experience in solar, Trinasolar regards research and development as critical to the industry's progress. Last year the company allocated $768 million to R&D, 19.7% more than in 2022, and Trinasolar's R&D teams work closely with research institutes and universities worldwide.

IES-UPM, the world's oldest active institution in PV research, was founded in 1979. The institution is a pioneer in solar energy research, dedicated to looking into the fundamentals and practical applications of photovoltaics, especially in exploring new strategies to optimize the efficiency and performance of photovoltaic plants, drawing on scientific data and practical experience.

"Signing this agreement with IES-UPM is a major step forward for Trinasolar's work with universities in Europe, and it plays a crucial role in Trina's global collaboration with innovative partners," Helena Li, Executive President of Trinasolar said. "This partnership will enable our R&D team to work closely with European academic talent, maintain our core competence, and provide more localized energy solutions to European market."

Beyond the joint research project, Trinasolar will establish a state-of-the-art training center at IES-UPM, providing the latest solar products and systems. The center will be equipped with solar technologies, including solar modules, trackers and possibly storage systems soon. This initiative is Trina's first in conjunction with a university in Spain, the aim being to support solar energy development in the region.

"We greatly appreciate this collaboration with Trinasolar for the long-term joint research program," said Ignacio Anton Hernandez, Director of IES-UPM. "Trinasolar is a world-renowned solar company whose achievements in technology R&D and project experience can provide us with strong research backing. This agreement will not only benefit our students by providing access to the latest technologies but will also contribute to the advance of sustainable energy solutions."

