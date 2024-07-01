

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The euro rose to a 32-year high of 173.39 against the yen and nearly a 4-week high of 0.8500 against the pound, from Friday's closing quotes of 172.30 and 0.8471, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the euro advanced to near 3-week highs of 0.9686 and 1.0775 from last week's closing quotes of 0.9628 and 1.0713, respectively.



The euro climbed to nearly a 2-week high of 1.4724 against the Canadian dollar, from last week's closing value of 1.4652.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the euro edged up to 1.6148 and 1.7655 from Friday's closing value of 1.6064 and 1.7597, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 176.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the pound, 0.99 against the franc, 1.09 against the greenback, 1.49 against the loonie, 1.64 against the aussie and 1.78 against the kiwi.



