GlobeNewswire
01.07.2024 09:10 Uhr
Observation status applied to Tuul Mobility bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-07-01 09:00 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on July 1, 2024 to apply observation status to Tuul
Mobility OÜ bonds (TUUL100027FA, ISIN code: EE3300002559) based on the section
40.2.2.3. of First North Rules. 

Observation status will be applied due to the fact that Tuul Mobility has not
published its audited annual financial report for 2023 within 6 months from the
end of the reporting period. 

The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market
participants' attention. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
