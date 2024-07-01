Observation status applied to Tuul Mobility bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-07-01 09:00 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on July 1, 2024 to apply observation status to Tuul Mobility OÜ bonds (TUUL100027FA, ISIN code: EE3300002559) based on the section 40.2.2.3. of First North Rules. Observation status will be applied due to the fact that Tuul Mobility has not published its audited annual financial report for 2023 within 6 months from the end of the reporting period. The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market participants' attention. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.