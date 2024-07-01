Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Montags-Kursfeuerwerk! dynaCERT Aktie auf dem Weg zur Ver-10-fachung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QR9 | ISIN: FR0012616852 | Ticker-Symbol: 609
Stuttgart
01.07.24
09:13 Uhr
1,108 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABIONYX PHARMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABIONYX PHARMA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1501,16209:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABIONYX PHARMA
ABIONYX PHARMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABIONYX PHARMA SA1,1080,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.