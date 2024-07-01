Anzeige
Montag, 01.07.2024
WKN: LYX0YW | ISIN: LU1841731745 | Ticker-Symbol: L4K3
Tradegate
01.07.24
10:14 Uhr
14,228 Euro
-0,072
-0,50 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
01.07.2024 09:49 Uhr
Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc (LCCN LN) 
Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
01-Jul-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.3223 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19901638 
CODE: LCCN LN 
ISIN: LU1841731745 
ISIN:      LU1841731745 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LCCN LN 
Sequence No.:  331231 
EQS News ID:  1936649 
 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2024 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
