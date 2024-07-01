minimalist phone, the #1 app for screen time management and focus, is designed to help users manage their smartphone use more effectively.

In today's digital age, achieving a healthy balance between real-life and digital interactions is more crucial than ever. The minimalist phone app aims to inspire users globally to reclaim their time and focus, enabling them to lead more productive, balanced, and fulfilling lives. A recent study conducted by Daniel Bisaha highlights the significant benefits of reducing screen time for enhancing productivity, focus, and mental well-being, with the minimalist phone app serving as the key tool in this pursuit.









minimalist phone app users experience significant mental health improvements after four weeks of usage, according to the study. The research, which was carried out by the University of Exeter, found that participants who used the minimalist phone app for four weeks experienced a reduction in dopamine depletion, fatigue, and decreased motivation. The minimalist phone app, which has already been downloaded by over 5 million users worldwide, helps users to shift to oxytocin-centric activities, fostering long-term satisfaction and emotional well-being.

"Our vision at minimalist phone is to empower users to reclaim their time and focus, enabling them to lead more productive, balanced, and fulfilling lives," said Martin Moravek, CEO of minimalist phone. "We are thrilled with the results of this study, which confirm the positive impact of our app on reducing screen time and enhancing the overall well-being of our users globally."

On average, participants who used the minimalist phone app saw a reduction in screen time by approximately 20-30%, totaling over 10.5 hours per week alone (source: Bisaha, D. (2024). The Effect of Digital Detox Application on Positive and Negative Aspects of Inner Experience and User Behavior in Young People: An Experiment).

The app effectively reduced habitual smartphone use by 50% and above, leading to more mindful smartphone usage. Along with reducing unnecessary screen time, participants saw improvements in their productivity and social connectivity.

Additionally, features like app blocking, hiding, and in-app time reminders increased users' awareness of their smartphone habits and improved focus on tasks by a high percentage.

