DJ Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRUC LN) Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.4706 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1560464 CODE: PRUC LN ISIN: LU2037749152 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUC LN Sequence No.: 331278 EQS News ID: 1936749 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 01, 2024 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)