Events Agency emc3 Has Achieved A King's Award For Enterprise in International Trade

emc3 has officially been recognised for its excellence in International Trade and is one of 252 organisations nationally recognised with a prestigious King's Award for Enterprise.

LONDON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The King's Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen's Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King's desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II's by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 58th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King's Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Employing 55 people across the globe, London-based events agency emc3 started in 1999 as a high-level concierge service in Notting Hill. In the years that have followed, they have grown and become one of the leading events agencies, winning numerous industry awards for their work in producing game-changing experiences powered by strategy, content and creativity, underpinned by their commitment to a sustainable future for events. Sustainability is at the core of emc3's operations, with a deep commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and comprehensive sustainability practices that go beyond environmental factors, to look at holistic sustainability. These values are not just principles they uphold but are fundamental criteria for the brands they choose to work with. As part of this, the agency only partners with those who share their dedication to making a difference, believing that true impact is achieved when businesses proactively invest in creating positive change.

Alistair Graham, CEO and Co-founder of emc3, had this to say:

"Receiving the King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade is a moment of immense pride and gratitude for all of us at emc3. This recognition is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to creating transformative global events. For over two decades, we have channelled our passion and expertise into crafting impactful experiences for our clients, and this award is not just a recognition of our past achievements but a catalyst for our future endeavours as we continue to redefine what's possible in the event industry."

Media contact: Josh King, josh@emc3.com, +44 (0)20 3468 3901

