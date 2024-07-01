35 Institutions Recognised for Excellence in Education and Innovation in the 2024 Anthology Catalyst Awards

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, the leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced the winners of the 2024 Catalyst Awards. The awards honour those driving innovation and excellence within higher education. Winners are recognised across 8 categories and selected by a cross-functional team of Anthology experts and represent the very best in their field.

This year, 35 winners were selected from among 108 nominees from institutions across 19 countries. Honourees will be recognised at the upcoming Anthology Together conference, one of the world's largest EdTech conferences, taking place July 15-17 in Orlando, Florida.

"The Catalyst Awards celebrate what's at the heart of higher education and technology - working together to drive student success. It's inspiring to see the creative programmes and remarkable outcomes," said Bruce Dahlgren, Chief Executive Officer at Anthology. "I am personally honoured to work with such an incredible community of innovators and educators as we partner together to deliver bold solutions to meet the needs of students and those who support them."

The 2024 Anthology Catalyst Award winners by category:

Assessment & Institutional Effectiveness: This award recognises institutions that have successfully grown in their assessment practices and influenced positive behavioural changes using Anthology solutions.

Keiser University - Online Division, United States of America: The Online Academic Team - Sherry Olsen, Neha Prakash, and Marcel Laronde

Odessa College, United States of America: Institutional Effectiveness Division - Connie May

University of Cincinnati, United States of America: Traci Steehler

University of the District of Columbia, United States of America: The Center for the Advancement of Learning & The Office of Planning and Institutional Effectiveness

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging: This award honours those institutions leveraging technology to foster diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging practices using Anthology solutions to ensure that their services are fully inclusive and supportive of all learners.

Grupo Ser Educacional, Brazil: EaD Management - Janyo Diniz, Joaldo Diniz, Enzo Moreira, Francislene Hasmann, and Sergio Murilo

University of Bahrain, Kingdom of Bahrain: Dr. Mazen Ali

University of Derby, United Kingdom: PLT: Digital Learning and Online Content Team

University of Illinois Chicago, United States of America: Landen Dixon

Institutional Advancement: This award recognises institutions that have made significant changes to enhance the alumni and donor experience using Anthology solutions.

Morehead State University, United States of America: Alumni Relations & Development: Jessi Ferguson, Allie Rayburn, and Sherry Surmont

University of Louisville, United States of America: Communications & Marketing - Jessica Watts and Natalie Tracy

University of Washington, United States of America: University Advancement

Leading Change: This award recognises institutions at the forefront of educational innovation that have used Anthology solutions to implement transformational initiatives that generate change on campus and in their academic ecosystems, with measurable results.

Central Michigan University, United States of America: The Office of Curriculum and Instructional Support - Marnie Roestel

Grand Valley State University, United States of America: GVSU eLearning Technologies

Northumbria University, University of Southampton, College of DuPage, and WSU Tech, United Kingdom and United States of America. International Ally User Group: Kristen McCartney-Bulmer, Northumbria University; Matthew Deeprose, University of Southampton; Krystal Iseminger, WSU Tech; and Lara Tompkins, College of Du Page

Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Deanship of eLearning and Distance Learning - Dr. Muneerah B. Almahasheer

Mapúa Malayan Colleges Laguna, Philippines: Mapúa Laguna 4Cers - Dr. Dodjie S. Maestrecampo, Anthony Hilmer S. Medrano, Maribel G. Songsong, Dr. Ramachandra C. Torres, Christian Dominic V. Kare, and John Mark L. Almarez

Student Experience: This award recognises institutions leveraging technology to develop educational and administrative innovations that positively influence the total learner experience - outside and inside the classroom - and improve operational efficiency.

California Polytechnic State University, United States of America: Division of Student Affairs

Edge Hill University, United Kingdom: Learning Design and Student Life Teams

Marshall University, United States of America: Enrollment Management - Dr. Jerry Ross, Dr. Beverly Boggs, and Nathan Miller

Sam Houston State University, United States of America: Student Involvement - Dr. Meredith Conrey and Emily Figueroa

The University of Memphis, United States of America: Dr. MK Tyler

Student Success: This award recognises institutions whose innovative use of Anthology solutions has led to increased retention, increased completion, or improved outcomes through the implementation of new academic and administrative resources, data analytics solutions, scalable advising and intervention strategies and student support programmes.

Bellevue University, United States of America: College of Engineering, Technology and Management - Dr. Matthew Davis, Rebecca Barnes, and Nathan Kraft

Jenison Innovation Academy (JIA), United States of America: JIA Leadership Team - Cameron Kuiper, Dr. Rebekah Redmer, and Krista Osterberg

Northern Border University, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Deanship of E-Learning and Knowledge Resources - Dr. Saud Abdul Mohsen Al-Muqahim, Dr. Sultan Munadi Al-Anazi, and Dr. Ghanim Tawash AlAnazi

University of Florida, George Mason University, and University of North Carolina at Charlotte, United States of America: Shared Metacognition Team: Dr: Larisa Olesova, University of Florida; David Miller, George Mason University; and Dr. Ayesha Sadaf, University of North Carolina Charlotte

Teaching & Learning: This award recognises institutions that have used Anthology solutions in innovative ways to advance learning.

Beacon Red, United Arab Emirates: Knowledge Systems Team - Phil Burgess, Sean McGuinness, Anurag Patel, and Jimmy Joseph

Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: E-Learning Center - Abdullah Farhan Aljably and Abdullah Aldukhayyel

The University of Texas at El Paso, United States of America: The Center for Instructional Design

Universidad Abierta Interamericana, Argentina: Faculty of Information Technology - Dr. Marcelo Edgardo De Vincenzi Zemborain, Nicolás Battaglia, and Dr. Carlos Neil

Western Kentucky University, United States of America: IDST 100 Course Development Team - Catie Weaver, Alicia Pennington, Ara Sprouse, and Brittney Sholar

Training & Professional Development: This award recognises institutions that display an organisation-wide dedication to innovative training and development programmes for their educators and staff.

William Paterson University, United States of America: The Center for Teaching with Technology - Dr. Jae Kim

Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas, Peru: Diseño de entornos de aprendizaje DEA - DADO Team - Jessica Vlasica, Milagros Suyo, and Nancy Olmos

University of Central Oklahoma, United States of America: Center for eLearning and Connected Environments - Darren Denham

University of Pretoria, South Africa: E-Education Group

Wichita State University, United States of America: Office of Instructional Resources

