01.07.2024 10:25 Uhr
Aquis Stock Exchange: suspension from trading

Aquis Stock Exchange: suspension from trading 
01-Jul-2024 / 08:53 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 01/07/2024: 
 
Crushmetric Group Limited 
Ordinary Shares 
Symbol: CUSH 
ISIN: KYG613521031 
 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1936291 01-Jul-2024

