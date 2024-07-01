DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: suspension from trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: suspension from trading 01-Jul-2024 / 08:53 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 01/07/2024: Crushmetric Group Limited Ordinary Shares Symbol: CUSH ISIN: KYG613521031 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1936291 01-Jul-2024

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1936291&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2024 03:53 ET (07:53 GMT)