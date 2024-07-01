Strengthening its position as an independent consultancy with European roots and a global reach, BearingPoint emphasizes its commitment to people development and strategic expansion.

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced today that it has internally promoted 19 new Partners effective July 1. BearingPoint prioritizes people development, and these appointments align with the consultancy's plan to accelerate its growth strategy and expand its expertise and services globally. BearingPoint reported record revenue of €1.017 billion for 2023, an 18% increase from the previous year.

Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner BearingPoint, said: "Our success starts with people, and that is why I am pleased to welcome 19 new internally-promoted Partners to our Partner-led firm. Their exceptional skills, deep industry expertise, and unwavering commitment to our clients are invaluable. All of them embody our growth ambitions and will play a crucial role in accelerating our strategic goals as we continue to expand globally."

The new Partners at a glance:

Clement Boisset

Office: Paris, France

With BearingPoint since: 2013

Education: Master's in Finance

Business focus: People and strategy, real estate, and new ways of working

This is what Clement says about his goals:

"In the context of great change in the sector, my team and I support the main real estate players and the real estate departments of BearingPoint clients in their transformations. Sustainability, digital, cost reduction, growth drivers, and new ways of working are all developments we are implementing for our clients."

Katharina Casanova

Office: Zurich, Switzerland

With BearingPoint since: 2016

Education: Double degree in Business Administration and International Management

Business focus: Banking and capital markets

This is what Katharina says about her goals:

"Navigating changing banking client demographics, banks face the increasing challenge of meeting the expectations of the next generation. Together with my team, I am committed to supporting our clients on their digitalization journey by seamlessly integrating new technologies within their organization and delivering an exceptional digital experience."

Vasant Chaudhry

Office: Singapore

With BearingPoint since: 2018

Education: Master of Business Administration (Finance Marketing) and Master's in Economics

Business focus: Financial services

This is what Vasant says about his goals:

"As a BearingPoint Partner, my goal is to collaborate closely with clients in the financial services industry to craft an exceptional client experience. This involves assisting clients in adopting innovative operating models while ensuring that every client interaction is seamless, value-oriented, and compliant with regulatory standards. By doing so, the aim is to enhance both top and bottom-line results, delivering tangible value for all stakeholders involved and fostering a meaningful and sustainable impact together."

Martin Costa Santos

Office: Dusseldorf, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2013

Education: Diploma in Computer Science, Diploma in Business Administration

Business focus: Technology, Microsoft, cross-industries

This is what Martin says about his goals:

"As a Partner in the field of technology with a focus on Microsoft, I support our customers in identifying and unlocking the business value of new cloud technologies. My ambition is to leverage new technologies to enhance organizational capabilities and empower individuals to achieve greater success."

Alexandre Darraspen

Office: Paris, France

With BearingPoint since: 2019

Education: Engineer Major Enterprise Industrial Management

Business focus: SAP advisory, transformation programs, consumer goods and retail, fashion industry

This is what Alexandre says about his goals:

"I will keep developing our SAP activity in key areas, like the fashion and luxury businesses, bringing the best of our SAP implementation capabilities and business consulting expertise to provide high achievements and satisfaction to our customers."

Jan Flemming

Office: Berlin, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2014

Education: Diploma in Business Administration

Business focus: Finance transformation, finance excellence, SAP, healthcare, circular economy

This is what Jan says about his goals:

"Finance Excellence is not just a buzzword for me my passion lies in laying the foundation for your future finance department together with you. As a Partner, I bring my expertise in areas such as digitalization, financial processes, and implementation to help customers develop ideas and turn them into reality."

Max Froesch

Office: Stuttgart, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2018

Education: Master's in Strategic Sales Management and Bachelor's in Business Informatics

Business focus: Public sector, public IT service provider, IT transformation

This is what Max says about his goals:

"The business of the public IT service provider must change: they have to deliver much more with even fewer resources. Both IT and business models will have to adapt to the market and change significantly. I am thrilled to support them with my team on their transformational journeys by optimizing their operational models through increased IT efficiency, transforming their business organizations, and professionalizing their processes."

Sebastien Guechot

Office: Paris, France and London, UK

With BearingPoint since: 2014

Education: Master's in Sustainability Environment, Economics, Management

Business focus: Sustainability

This is what Sebastien says about his goals:

"My focus is assisting our clients to address sustainability challenges by designing new business models, supporting regulatory readiness, and operationalizing sustainability strategies with the right levers, tools, and effective governance."

Valerie Guichard-Douche

Office: Paris, France

With BearingPoint since: 2002

Education: Master of Business Administration in Information Technology Management

Business focus: Finance transformation, SAP advisory, utilities, public sector

This is what Valerie says about her goals:

"Passionate and committed, I support clients during their SAP transformation journeys, from business support to integration. I'm ready to stand by you for the next waves of innovation around ERP!"

Stefan Kauerauf

Office: Dusseldorf, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2011

Education: Diploma in Business Administration

Business focus: Banking, regulatory advisory

This is what Stefan says about his goals:

"Banks face ongoing regulatory pressure through new regulations, ongoing audits with a strong focus on data management and governance, and the need to become more efficient in their operations. As a Partner in BearingPoint's banking segment, I enable my clients to tackle their current and future challenges along the regulatory reporting value chain together with our international regulatory advisory team and a strong partnership ecosystem."

Wahid Khan

Office: Stuttgart, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2016

Education: Master of Business Administration

Business focus: Automotive and industrial manufacturing, operations

This is what Wahid says about his goals:

"My passion is digital manufacturing: As an expert in manufacturing planning and execution, I am specialized in automotive and industrial manufacturing, leading digital transformation projects combined with GenAI."

Ilja Krybus

Office: Berlin, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2010

Education: Dr. (PhD) Business Informatics

Business focus: Utilities, energy system operators, system control centers

This is what Ilja says about his goals:

"Coinnovating with our clients, I contribute to new processes and future-ready digital solutions for energy system operators to secure energy supply in an increasingly volatile world. As a Partner, I am committed to further disseminating our paradigm and solutions of next-generation control center systems and building a digital ecosystem and community around this new paradigm."

Christopher Lonzius

Office: Dusseldorf, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2017

Education: Diploma in Business Administration

Business focus: Value chain and process transformation in automotive and industrial manufacturing, supply chain management, digital manufacturing

This is what Christopher says about his goals:

"I support our automotive and industrial manufacturing clients on their journey to globally transformed value chains with harmonized and digitalized business processes along the entire supply chain. This includes a seamlessly integrated ERP transition from project and process governance to global template rollouts."

Guillaume Rozier

Office: Paris, France

With BearingPoint since: 2022 (with the acquisition of Fekra Digital Services by Arcwide)

Education: Master's in Information Systems

Business focus: Technology, digital transformation, innovation, manufacturing, energy, utilities and resources, engineering and construction, aerospace and defense, and telco

This is what Guillaume says about his goals:

"In my role as Partner in charge of Arcwide France by BearingPoint, I am passionate about helping our existing and new clients to explore and navigate their increasingly complex and demanding business requirements and build robust system implementations that enable transformation strategies with technology and innovation to help them consistently win in the market."

Nadine Scheuerl

Office: Munich, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2011

Education: Master of Science in Business Administration

Business focus: Automotive and industrial manufacturing, digital business transformation, logistics execution

This is what Nadine says about her goals:

"In the dynamic world of automotive and industrial manufacturing, digital transformation serves as the catalyst for efficiency, agility, and innovation. From optimizing supply chain execution to embracing smart factory solutions, technology is no longer optional it's essential. I eagerly anticipate advancing the digital transformation journey alongside our clients and my team in my role as a Partner."

Aron Simon

Office: Zurich, Switzerland

With BearingPoint since: 2011

Education: Diploma in Business Administration

Business focus: Postal and transportation, business strategy and execution, organizational and process development, operational excellence, and people development

This is what Aron says about his goals:

"As a Partner in our Utilities, Postal and Transportation segment, I focus on delivering strategic visions, creating maximum value for our clients while driving operational excellence in every aspect of our work. I am passionate about helping our clients navigate their complex and demanding business environments and building the foundations for sustainable success."

Martial Soulie

Office: Paris, France

With BearingPoint since: 2010

Education: Ingénieur Supélec (France), Master of Science, Transport (UK)

Business focus: Digital transformation

This is what Martial says about his goals:

"As a Partner, I will continue to assist our clients in their digital transformation journeys supported by IFS solutions, help them accelerate their ambitions, and meet their strategic business objectives. I guide them through the best practices to deliver their programs considering every aspect of their transformation: business processes, organizational changes, IT roadmap, and change management."

Felix Till

Office: Berlin, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2017

Education: Master's in Media and Political Communication

Business focus: Public sector, process management, organizational consulting, change management

This is what Felix says about his goals:

"As a new Partner, my goal is to improve public administration a little more every day. With my expertise in process management, organizational consulting, and change management, I will continue to support our public sector clients on their digital transformation journey."

Moritz Willer

Office: Hamburg, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2013

Education: Master of Science in Industrial Engineering

Business focus: Consumer goods and retail, operations

This is what Moritz says about his goals:

"As a Partner at BearingPoint, I support our clients in digital transformations, from the development of business and IT strategies via the design of processes and organizations to IT implementations and operations. My goal and passion are to deliver projects and develop solutions that help our clients remain successful in the long term and generate sustainable competitive advantages in an ever-changing market."

In addition to the 19 internally-promoted Partners, BearingPoint welcomed ten external Partners to the firm, taking the total Partner team to more than 200.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

