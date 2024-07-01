Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:1 July 2024
Name of applicant:
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
Name of scheme:
General
Period of return:
From:
4 January 2024
To:
30 June 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
2,434,750
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
N/A
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
N/A
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
2,434,750
Name of contact:
Victoria Hale
Telephone number of contact:
020 3170 8732