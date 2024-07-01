Anzeige
Montag, 01.07.2024
Montags-Kursfeuerwerk! dynaCERT Aktie auf dem Weg zur Ver-10-fachung
WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068
PR Newswire
01.07.2024 10:36 Uhr
105 Leser
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:1 July 2024

Name of applicant:

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Name of scheme:

General

Period of return:

From:

4 January 2024

To:

30 June 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

2,434,750

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

N/A

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

N/A

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

2,434,750

Name of contact:

Victoria Hale

Telephone number of contact:

020 3170 8732


