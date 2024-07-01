Observation status removed to UAB "REFI Energy"

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove observation status to UAB "REFI Energy" (REFIE095025FA, ISIN code LT0000407769). The annual information for the year 2023 together with the auditor's report has been announced publicly. The more detailed information please find in the Company's announcement here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.