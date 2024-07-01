Clinch Talent: Clinch Announces Partnership with TRT Communications

LONDON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, a leading provider of innovative talent acquisition technology, is thrilled to announce a partnership with TRT Communications, a renowned specialist in digital marketing solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Clinch's ongoing commitment to expanding its partnership strategy and delivering unmatched value to its clients.

The partnership between Clinch and TRT Communications combines Clinch's cutting-edge technology with TRT Communications' expertise in digital communications. This partnership aims to drive greater value and deliver comprehensive, state-of-the-art solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of organisations in today's competitive talent market.

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with TRT Communications," said Mark Rice, CEO of Clinch, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Clinch as we build on our partnership strategy. Clinch continues to innovate and provide unparalleled solutions to our clients. By joining forces, we can leverage our combined expertise to drive greater value and deliver cutting-edge technology that meets the evolving needs of organisations today in the war of talent."

"TRT Communications is delighted to partner with Clinch - a truly revolutionary talent acquisition solution." With over 25 years in the recruitment advertising and communications market Founding Director Jerry Taylor said "I have never before seen this level of intuitive technology in our industry. Clinch stands out from other solutions by empowering Talent Acquisition professionals to take full control of their resourcing pipeline'.

For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit your organisation, please visit www.clinchtalent.com or email: jerry@trtcommunications.co.uk

About Clinch

At Clinch, we take pride in revolutionising the way companies attract, nurture and convert high quality internal and external talent into leads and successful hires. Clinch is an out of the box solution that plugs and plays with all major ATS' on the market. With Clinch, recruitment teams can do more with less effort, delivering high quality candidate experiences from first engagement, right through to application.

With a high customer retention rate across leading global brands, our focus is on security, ease of implementation and customer success for companies of all sizes. Our offices are in New York, Dublin, London, Paris, Singapore, Sydney and Melbourne.

About TRT Communications

TRT Communications is a solutions provider dedicated to propelling businesses to new heights. Our mission is to seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology, unparalleled creativity, and strategic acumen to provide solutions that support our clients' aspirations whatever they may be. We stand at the forefront of digital support, utilising the power of online platforms to craft engaging narratives and forge lasting connections with your target audiences.

