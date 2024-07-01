Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01
Allianz Finance II B.V. EUR600mil 3.25% Notes due 04 December 2029
July 01, 2024
Allianz Finance II B.V.
EUR 600mil 3.25% Notes due 04 December 2029
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme,
dated 23 May 2024
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Allianz Finance II B.V.
Guarantor (if any):
Allianz S.E.
ISIN:
DE000A3LZUB2
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 600,000,000
Description:
3.25% Notes due 04 December 2029
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
Credit Agricole CIB
Deutsche Bank AG
HSBC Continental Bank
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.