Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

Allianz Finance II B.V. EUR600mil 3.25% Notes due 04 December 2029

July 01, 2024

Allianz Finance II B.V.

EUR 600mil 3.25% Notes due 04 December 2029

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme,

dated 23 May 2024

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Allianz Finance II B.V. Guarantor (if any): Allianz S.E. ISIN: DE000A3LZUB2 Aggregate nominal amount: € 600,000,000 Description: 3.25% Notes due 04 December 2029 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG BNP Paribas Credit Agricole CIB Deutsche Bank AG HSBC Continental Bank

