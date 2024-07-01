Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Mit voller Kasse und frischer Ware kommt jetzt wieder ordentlich Schwung in diese Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.07.2024 11:10 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Admission to trading of UAB "Capitalica Z114 Real Estate Fund" bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on June 27, 2024 to admit the bonds of closed-end
investment undertaking for informed investors UAB "Capitalica Z114 Real Estate
Fund" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of
the Company. The first trading day of UAB "Capitalica Z114 Real Estate Fund"
bonds is July 1, 2024. 

Additional information on the Bonds:

Issuer's full name  Closed-end investment undertaking for informed investors  
           UAB "Capitalica Z114 Real Estate Fund"          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name CPT                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bonds' ISIN code   LT0000408551                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity 29.06.2026                         
 date                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of   1 000                           
 one bond, EUR                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of bonds   14 844                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of the bonds 14 844 000                         
 issue, EUR                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Annual interest   6 months EURIBOR plus 6%                  
 rate, %                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Coupon payments   June 29 and December 29                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short   CPTBFLO26FA                        
 name                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
??Market       First North Vilnius                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Certified Adviser of UAB "Capitalica Z114 Real Estate Fund" is "Ellex
Valiunas ir partneriai" law firm. 

Base Prospectus and audited financial statements for the financial years 2022
and 2023 are enclosed. 

More information on final terms can be found here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.