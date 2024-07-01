Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
01.07.2024 11:22 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Observation status removed from Mainor Ülemiste bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-07-01 11:11 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on July 1, 2024 to remove observation status from Mainor
Ülemiste AS bonds (MAYB047526FA, ISIN code: EE3300002138; MAYB085027FA, ISIN
code: EE3300003136) as the reasons due to which the observation status was
applied ceased to exist. 

Observation status was applied because Mainor Ülemiste had not published its
audited annual financial report for 2023 within 6 months from the end of the
reporting period. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
