Observation status removed from Mainor Ülemiste bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-07-01 11:11 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on July 1, 2024 to remove observation status from Mainor Ülemiste AS bonds (MAYB047526FA, ISIN code: EE3300002138; MAYB085027FA, ISIN code: EE3300003136) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. Observation status was applied because Mainor Ülemiste had not published its audited annual financial report for 2023 within 6 months from the end of the reporting period. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.