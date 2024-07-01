NFC Forum, the leading standards body for Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, has published its first overview of NFC Multi-Purpose Tap and the value this emerging concept will bring to businesses and consumers. The concept is expected to revolutionise the contactless user experience by supporting several actions with a single tap, bringing unparalleled convenience to multiple NFC use cases including point-to-point receipt delivery, loyalty, identification, and total-journey transit ticketing.

NFC Forum brings together product, technology, and brand communities together to advance NFC technology and ensure it delivers a reliable and seamless experience to users globally. The body is led by its Board members, including representatives from Apple, Google, Huawei, Identiv, Infineon, NXP, Qualcomm, Sony, and ST Microelectronics.

"Multi-Purpose Tap will bring even more convenience to contactless user experiences by making it possible for multiple transactions to be seamlessly conducted over the course a one single tap," explains Mike McCamon, Executive Director of NFC Forum. "Consumers and retailers love the security, reliability, and convenience of contactless payments imagine also logging loyalty points or getting your receipt over that same instantaneous tap. The potential to complete multiple functions and link services together is limitless."

The innovation is expected to not only further improve usability, but also provide the opportunity to personalize seamless consumer experiences. Examples include simultaneously taking retail payments while adding loyalty points and promotions; applying concessions and best fare pricing when purchasing travel tickets; or receiving details on how a product can be recycled and reused when buying goods.

McCamon adds: "NFC Forum has been working to undertake feasibility studies and define use cases. For Multi-Purpose Tap to achieve its potential, we must understand and detail the range and diversity of use cases will benefit. To achieve this, we encourage all stakeholders from across the NFC value chain, from payment acceptors and terminal manufacturers to loyalty schemes and ticketing providers, to contribute to the development of this technology and ensure their future ambitions are included."

To learn more download: "NFC Multi-Purpose Tap: One Tap, Unlimited Potential". The document details what Multi-Purpose Tap is, how it can integrate into existing NFC architectures, and which ecosystems stand to benefit most.

To find out more about joining the NFC Forum community, visit the NFC Forum website.

About the NFC Forum

The NFC Forum, established in 2004, is a non-profit industry association comprised of leading mobile communications, semiconductor, and consumer electronics companies. Its mission is to advance the use of Near Field Communication technology by developing specifications, ensuring interoperability, and educating the market about NFC technology. The NFC Forum's global member companies share skills, technical expertise and industry knowledge to develop specifications and protocols for interoperable data exchange, device-independent service delivery, and device capability. Forum's supporting certification program and user marks enhance and promote a consistent, reliable, seamless and secure NFC user experience. To learn more about joining the Forum, visit https://nfc-forum.org/engage/join.

