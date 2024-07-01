

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Swiss franc fell to nearly a 4-week low of 0.9696 against the euro and nearly a 3-week low of 1.1417 against the pound, from early highs of 0.9659 and 1.1378, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc edged down to 0.9009 and 178.73 from early highs of 0.8984 and 179.19, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.98 against the euro, 1.17 against the pound, 0.91 against the greenback and 174.00 against the yen.



