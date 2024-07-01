Aspo Plc: Aspo's subsidiary Telko has completed the acquisition of leading Swedish chemical distributor Swed Handling AB

Aspo Plc



July 1, 2024 at 13.00

Aspo's subsidiary Telko has completed the acquisition of leading Swedish chemical distributor Swed Handling AB

Aspo's subsidiary Telko Ltd has completed the acquisition of Swed Handling AB in Sweden. Aspo announced on 29 April 2024 that Telko expands its chemicals business in Sweden by acquiring Swed Handling AB, a leading Swedish chemical distributor, from TeRa Invest AB. As part of the transaction, Aspo's subsidiary Leipurin Plc expands its food industry business in Sweden, via the technical food ingredient distributor Kebelco AB, which is a subsidiary of Swed Handling. The transaction has been completed today on 1 July 2024.

The purchase price for Swed Handling AB's shares was agreed to be paid in full with a cash consideration of SEK 473 million (approx. EUR 42 million*), subject to customary post-closing adjustments. Aspo's shares are thus not used for the payment of the purchase price. Additionally, Telko has committed to pay in 2026 in cash an additional earn-out of SEK 0-130 million (approx. EUR 0 - 11 million*) based on the 2024-2025 results, depending on Swed Handling AB's profitability development, excluding Kebelco.

*Based on the SEK-EUR exchange rate of 11.338 on 27 June 2024. Actual future outcomes may differ from the estimates.

Rolf Jansson

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Mikko Pasanen, Managing Director, Telko Ltd, tel. +358 40 743 6665, mikko.pasanen@telko.com

Miska Kuusela, Managing Director, Leipurin Plc, tel. +358 40 820 1943, miska.kuusela@leipurin.com

