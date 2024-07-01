The first 2 of 6 episodes can now be viewed via the ROKiT Flix app and online free of charge

Conceived and implemented by the Chairman of ROKiT Industries, Jonathan Kendrick and the late Bob Fernley, the ROKiT Racing Star documentary series tells the incredibly exciting and emotional story of the search for new young driving talent in a highly ambitious and first-of-its-kind 'sim to circuit' competition with the hugely valuable prize of fully-funded drives in the British Formula 4 championship for the winners.

Commenting, Jonathan Kendrick said: "We launched ROKiT Racing Star because we know the biggest barrier to top-level success and progress in motorsport is money, or the lack thereof, for most aspiring young drivers. Motorsport is terribly expensive and way beyond the reach of most people, so Bob and I wanted to offer a couple of talented young sim racers the chance to drive fully-funded cars in the real world of the ROKiT British F4 championship. We saw it as a way to give something back to a sport we have both been heavily involved with for many years."

Launched in 2022, ROKiT Racing Star was a series of sim races run on several virtual race tracks with thousands of young drivers from across the UK competing to post the best possible times.

At the end of the races, 23 of the overall fastest sim drivers then attended the ROKiT Racing Star Grand Final at the University of Bolton's National Centre for Motorsport Engineering (NCME) to compete for a chance to win up to 2 coveted drives in the real-world 2023 British F4 championship, with truly remarkable results.

The first 2 episodes of the ROKiT Racing Star TV documentary series can now be viewed free of charge via the www.rokitflix.com app and online at ROKiT Racing Star S1 EP1 ROKiT Flix with a new episode to be added every week over the next 4 weeks and you can watch the 2 minute trailer here 2024 ROKiT Sizzle 1 V2 on Vimeo

Jonathan Kendrick added, "I'm delighted that Bob and I were able to put this unique project together before he sadly and unexpectedly passed away, but I know he shared my view that giving young talent the chance to progress and succeed in top level motorsport, without financial obstacles, is a tremendously good thing to do and I know he'd be enormously proud of the effect the project has had so far. I'm pleased to say now that the second ROKiT-sponsored competition will begin shortly and will be global in scale."

