Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

01 July 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 28 June 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.606million Including current year income and expenses £49.888million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 261.42p Including current year income and expenses 262.90p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 261.61p Including current year income and expenses 262.96p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

