01.07.2024 13:06 Uhr
Rogue Baron Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

01 July 2024

Rogue Baron Plc
("Rogue Baron" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

London, UK, 1 July 2024 - In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Rogue Baron hereby announces that it has 23,831,044 ordinary shares of £0.006 each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The figure of 23,831,044 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of Rogue Baron Plc take responsibility for this announcement.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

The Company

Ryan Dolder

rdolder@roguebaron.com

Aquis Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited


+44 (0) 20 7220 9794

Aquis Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited


+44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Joint Broker

Clear Capital Limited
Bob Robers

+44 (0) 20 3869 6080


