Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Announces Management Change

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC; TSX: FRX), a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that Adrian Haigh has departed from his position as Fennec's Chief Operating Officer as of June 30, 2024. After nine years as an independent director, in August 2023, Adrian joined the Fennec leadership team as Chief Operating Officer.



"We are grateful to Adrian for joining Fennec's leadership team at such a critical point in the commercial evolution of the Company last year. His significant experience in evaluating business development opportunities and preparing global commercial operations proved successful, as evidenced by the exclusive licensing agreement announcement, which we executed earlier this year with Norgine, to commercialize PEDMARQSI in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company is actively searching for a U.S.-based leader," said Rosty Raykov, chief executive officer of Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

"Following the licensing agreement with Norgine and the re-focusing of commercial strategy in the U.S. from the in-patient pediatric population to the community treated AYA population, now is the right time to step down and pass the baton to a U.S.-based leader with a proven track record of success in commercializing oncology products," said Adrian Haigh.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of PEDMARK® and Pedmarqsi to reduce the risk of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients. Further, PEDMARK received FDA approval in September 2022 and European Commission Marketing Authorization in June 2023 for Pedmarqsi. PEDMARK has received Orphan Drug Exclusivity in the U.S. for seven years of market protection and Pedmarqsi has received Pediatric Use Marketing Authorization in Europe which includes eight years plus two years of data and market protection. Fennec has a license agreement with Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) for exclusive worldwide license rights to intellectual property directed to sodium thiosulfate and its use for chemoprotection, including the reduction of risk of ototoxicity induced by platinum chemotherapy, in humans. For more information, please visit www.fennecpharma.com.

