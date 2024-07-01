

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO, BCE) said it has received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer made by TRC Capital Investment Corporation to purchase up to 2.5 million BCE common shares, or approximately 0.3% of the company's outstanding common shares, at a below-market price of C$43.40 per share. BCE advised shareholders do not tender their shares to this unsolicited mini-tender offer. The company noted that shareholders who have already tendered their shares can withdraw their shares at any time before 11:59 p.m. on July 25, 2024.



BCE stated that the mini-tender offer has been made at a price below market price for the BCE common shares.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX