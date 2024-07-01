

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - A space rocket has crashed in China after being accidentally launched during a test on Sunday.



Tianlong-3 rocket, owned by Chinese aerospace company Space Pioneer, crash-landed into a hillside in central China's Henan province before exploding, reports say.



'Due to the structural failure of the connection between the rocket body and the test platform, the first-stage rocket was separated from the launch pad,' Space Pioneer said in a statement.



'After liftoff, the onboard computer was automatically shut down, and the rocket fell into the deep mountains 1.5 kilometers [0.9 miles] southwest of the test platform. The rocket body fell into the mountain and disintegrated,' it added.



The company, also known as Beijing Tianbing Technology, said no one was injured in the accident.



Tianlong-3, considered a potential rival to SpaceX's Falcon 9, is a large liquid carrier rocket designed to help construct China's satellite internet network.



