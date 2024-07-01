Hornetsecurity Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 EMEA Company of the Year Award for Pioneering Cloud-Based Email Security

Hornetsecurity's comprehensive cloud-based solutions protect email communications, secure data, and ensure business continuity, driving innovation and customer satisfaction.

SAN ANTONIO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the email security industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Hornetsecurity with the 2024 EMEA Company of the Year Award. Hornetsecurity is a leading provider of cloud-based email security solutions, offering advanced protection, effective compliance, and superior backup services for enterprises across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as worldwide.

Hornetsecurity excels in email security by providing a highly differentiated suite of solutions tailored for Microsoft Office 365 customers. The company's innovative platform offers disruptive email live tracking and threat live tracking capabilities, delivering administrators and end users unprecedented visibility into their security posture. Additionally, Hornetsecurity's service includes sophisticated malicious document decryption and Ex Post Deletion features, ensuring robust protection against emerging threats.

Moreover, Hornetsecurity's platform seamlessly integrates state-of-the-art technology and extensive industry expertise, offering users exceptional security and compliance. Its remarkable focus on continuous innovation has led to the development of cutting-edge solutions that address the ever-evolving needs of its customers, helping the company solidify its leadership position in the email security industry. Its multitenant Control Panel provides users with the ease and convenience of switching from one service to another from one central console.

"Hornetsecurity has a proven focus on megatrends, customer concerns, and keeping its products up to date on the latest emerging threats by quickly adding enhanced protection capabilities to its security suite. Hornetsecurity released several key launches within the past three years that have contributed to its continuing growth and leadership in the email security market," said Sarah Pavlak, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

The company invests heavily in research and development, operates its own in-house security lab, and continuously enhances its product offerings through internal development as well as through strategic acquisitions. The recent purchase of Vade, a France-based email security solution provider, further demonstrates Hornetsecurity's commitment to expanding its industry presence and delivering comprehensive security solutions to its customers.

With the acquisition of Vade, Hornetsecurity has significantly strengthened its management team. This includes Vade CEO Georges Lotigier, now serving as a member of Hornetsecurity's supervisory board, and Adrien Gendre, now CPO at Hornetsecurity. This acquisition enhances the company's capabilities and broadens its reach, underscoring its commitment to delivering top-notch security solutions and maintaining its leadership position in the email security industry.

"Hornetsecurity's executive leadership team has strong credentials from various sectors of the security industry. With the top executives each having over 20 years of experience within global IT and cloud security environments, this brings a unique breadth of experience to the company. This will continue to lead to success as customers recognize the knowledge this type of experience complements," noted Pavlak.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Hornetsecurity

Hornetsecurity is a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-based security, compliance, backup, and security awareness solutions that help companies and organizations of all sizes around the world. Its flagship product, 365 Total Protection, is the most comprehensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market. Driven by innovation and cybersecurity excellence, Hornetsecurity is building a safer digital future and sustainable security cultures with its award-winning portfolio. Hornetsecurity operates in more than 120 countries through its international distribution network of 12,000+ channel partners and MSPs. Its premium services are used by more than 75,000 customers.

