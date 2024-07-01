Anzeige
Montag, 01.07.2024
Mit voller Kasse und frischer Ware kommt jetzt wieder ordentlich Schwung in diese Aktie!
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
01.07.24
08:14 Uhr
4,320 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
01.07.2024 14:06 Uhr
BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00BQBFY362

Issuer Name

BH MACRO LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

LGT Group Holding Ltd.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Vaduz

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Liechtenstein

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
LGT Wealth Management UK LLP London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

26-Jun-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

01-Jul-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.750000 0.000000 3.750000 19652769
Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GG00BQBFY362 19113693 3.650000
GG00BQBFY479 539076 0.100000
Sub Total 8.A 19652769 3.750000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

01-Jul-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Vaduz


