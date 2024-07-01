Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 26, 2024

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between June 24, 2024, and June 28, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares): Weighted average price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): June 24, 2024 54,000 277.645 14,992,830 June 25, 2024 54,000 277.8604 15,004,462 June 26, 2024 54,000 277.9858 14,849,233 June 27, 2024 54,000 272.0494 14,690,668 June 28, 2024 54,000 271.2763 14,648,920 Total accumulated during week 26, 2024 270,000 274.7634 74,186,113 Total accumulated during the buyback program 486,000 275 133,650,005

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on July 1, 2024, to 486,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,969,986 Class A shares and 641,372,503 Class B shares.

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

