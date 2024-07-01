Whirlpool Corporation: Whirlpool Foundation Continues Support for Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation

Join the Whirlpool Foundation in celebrating a second year supporting the Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation (MCWT) STEM event - Girls Rock IT. This spring, local girls from grades 2-8 dove into the exciting worlds of coding and app development. Elementary students explored coding with Scratch, while middle schoolers built their own apps using MIT App Inventor - all in one day!

Parents and guardians were encouraged to tap in and many attended a session on Internet Safety and Careers in Technology to help equip them to support the girls' tech aspirations.

With a high demand for tech talent and women still underrepresented in the field, Whirlpool Foundation remains committed to showcasing inspiring Whirlpool Corp. IT role models and helping young girls crack the code on promising tech careers in Michigan.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com