Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Mit voller Kasse und frischer Ware kommt jetzt wieder ordentlich Schwung in diese Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
Tradegate
01.07.24
14:27 Uhr
96,10 Euro
+0,66
+0,69 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
94,7696,0615:00
95,0296,2814:48
ACCESSWIRE
01.07.2024 14:50 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Whirlpool Corporation: Whirlpool Foundation Continues Support for Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation

Join the Whirlpool Foundation in celebrating a second year supporting the Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation (MCWT) STEM event - Girls Rock IT. This spring, local girls from grades 2-8 dove into the exciting worlds of coding and app development. Elementary students explored coding with Scratch, while middle schoolers built their own apps using MIT App Inventor - all in one day!

Parents and guardians were encouraged to tap in and many attended a session on Internet Safety and Careers in Technology to help equip them to support the girls' tech aspirations.

With a high demand for tech talent and women still underrepresented in the field, Whirlpool Foundation remains committed to showcasing inspiring Whirlpool Corp. IT role models and helping young girls crack the code on promising tech careers in Michigan.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.