Instawork: 2024 State of Warehouse Labor Report: Industry Shows Signs of Stabilization and Growth

Instawork Data Reveals Improved Staffing Conditions, Increased Hourly Pay, and Data-Driven Best Practices for Warehouse Operators

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / Instawork, the leading flexible work platform that connects local businesses with a network of more than 6 million hourly workers across North America, today releases its annual State of Warehouse Labor report. After years of uncertainty, the market for warehouse labor is showing signs of improvement and stabilization.

Instawork surveyed a sample of its warehouse business partners from across the United States and Canada. Their outlook on staffing was more positive than in 2023, but there was still a sense of urgency. Operators want certainty in processes they can control and agility in reacting to processes they can't, guaranteeing a consistent ability to serve their customers.

Though nearly 40% of surveyed warehouse operators reported that staffing is becoming easier compared to previous years, nearly half of respondents indicated they are still forgoing revenue due to staffing shortages. It's important to note that the expected revenue loss is much lower than in 2022 when 64% of respondents said they had to forgo revenue that amounted to more than 25% of their total business.

The average hourly pay for warehouse shifts on Instawork rose by 8% since mid-2020, with expectations for further increases of up to 5% in 2024. Higher pay remains the top incentive for attracting and retaining workers, with flexible schedules coming in second. However, fewer respondents indicated they are offering additional incentives compared to 2023.

To view the full report, please visit: https://www.instawork.com/download/state-of-warehouse-labor

Warehouse operators are increasingly using data-driven insights and AI to improve labor forecasting and efficiency. Best practices include offering competitive pay rates, clear job descriptions, and pre-shift training videos to ensure worker readiness.

"Our goal at Instawork is to equip the industry with the most up-to-date insights into emerging trends, allowing warehouses to optimize their staffing approaches to ensure consistent and efficient operations," said Kira Caban, Head of Strategic Communications for Instawork. "This is a pivotal moment for warehouse operators to leverage data-driven insights and adopt best practices to ensure they have the necessary staff to handle demand and achieve their revenue goals."

With greater stability in the labor market, it is an opportune time for warehouses to secure long-term commitments from their staff. Instawork offers various long-term and temp-to-hire options to support these needs.

The Instawork Economic Research Division analyzes and offers insights into labor trends, particularly within the hourly workforce. The team's findings have been featured by CBS News, CNN International, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Associated Press, and more.

Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000. In 2022, Instawork was included in the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list, received the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," and was named one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider.

