Aptean Inc.: Aptean Secures Strategic Investment From Clearlake Capital Group

Clearlake leads an investment to back Aptean's ambition to accelerate innovation and global expansion

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean (or the "Company"), a global provider of industry-specific enterprise resource planning ("ERP") and supply chain software, announced today that it has received an investment from Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake") to support Aptean's journey. Clearlake will join existing investors TA Associates ("TA"), Insight Partners ("Insight"), and Charlesbank Capital Partners ("Charlesbank") as shareholders.



"Aptean is thrilled to welcome Clearlake as an investor as we continue addressing the needs of our customers with our cloud ERP and supply chain software," said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. "Clearlake's investment underscores their confidence in our strategy and commitment to expansion. Partnering with Clearlake, alongside our existing investors, will enable us to continue delivering differentiated solutions to the market and accelerate our growth."

Since its founding in 2012, Aptean has focused on providing industry-specific software to the process manufacturing, discrete manufacturing, and supply chain management verticals, serving over 10,000 customers globally across more than 80 countries. Over the past 18 months, Aptean has advanced its cloud-based solutions and penetrated its presence in Europe and other global regions.

Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Prashant Mehrotra, Partner and Managing Director, at Clearlake, said, "We are excited to partner with Aptean's management team and join TA, Insight, and Charlesbank as investors. We see an opportunity to build upon Aptean's market position as a provider of manufacturing ERP and supply chain solutions. We look forward to leveraging our O.P.S.® operational improvement approach to further support TVN and his team as they execute on product advancements, develop next-generation SaaS solutions, and pursue strategic acquisitions."

Hythem El-Nazer, Managing Director, and Mike Libert, Managing Director, at TA, said, "We are proud to be long-term supporters of Aptean, having first invested in the Company in 2019 and then recommitting in 2023 to deepen our partnership. We remain excited about the Company's growth trajectory, innovation in new applications, and opportunity for strategic acquisitions. We welcome Clearlake as a shareholder and look forward to working collaboratively with the goal of enhancing Aptean's market position and realizing accelerated growth."

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean's products and services help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What's Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What's Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

About Clearlake

Founded in 2006, Clearlake is an investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $80 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK, Dublin, Ireland, and Singapore. Learn more at www.clearlake.com.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries-technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer, and business services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has over 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai, and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2023, the firm has over $80 billion in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.comor follow us on X @insightpartners.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $18 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts, growth capital financings, opportunistic credit, and technology investments. The firm seeks to invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

