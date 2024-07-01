Hotelplanner.com: HotelPlanner Sponsors British Doubles Tennis Players Joe Salisbury and Marcus Willis and Renews Sponsorships with Dan Evans and Arthur Fery

The company has expanded its pro tennis sponsorships to include top doubles players Joe Salisbury and Marcus Willis, as well as singles players Dan Evans, Arthur Fery, Pedro Martinez, Martin Fucsovics, Tallon Griekspoor, and Jasmine Paolini

LONDON, July 01, 2024and Marcus Willis, professional British doubles tennis players who are playing this week at Wimbledon. HotelPlanner has also renewed sponsorships with Dan Evans and Arthur Fery.



Born in 1992, Joe Salisbury, a powerful right-hander with a one-handed backhand, turned pro in 2014 and became the 2nd British doubles World No. 1 on 4 April 2022 - exactly 6 years after countryman J. Murray became 1st British doubles World No. 1 on 4 April 2016. Salisbury went 11-0 at 2021 US Open alongside Ram in men's doubles and Krawczyk in mixed doubles, becoming the 1st player to sweep both titles since B. Bryan in 2010. He extended his US Open win streak to 17 matches overall by defending title w/Ram in 2022, becoming 2nd repeat US Open men's doubles champions in Open Era.

Born in 1990, Marcus Willis, currently ranked No. 96 in men's doubles, began playing tennis at age 9, and considers qualifying for 2016 Wimbledon his best achievement in tennis. Marcus has a fierce left-hand shot with a two-handed backhand. He has a career high ATP doubles ranking of world No. 95, achieved on 17 June 2024. Willis made his ATP tour debut at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships after qualifying for the main draw, where he gained recognition after playing against Roger Federer in the second round on Centre Court. Willis resumed playing doubles on the ITF tour from August 2022. Until May 2023, he won seven ITF 25k tournaments, six of them with partner Scott Duncan. On 2 December 2023, he won his first ATP Challenger title in Maspalomas with partner Duncan. In January, Willis won his second doubles title on the ATP Challenger Tour in Oeris, partnering with Jay Clarke. He reached the top 100 on 17 May 2024. He won five further Challenger titles until June. He reached the top 100 in the doubles rankings on 17 June 2024. He received a wildcard for the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, partnering with Jay Clarke. Learn more about Marcus here.

"We're thrilled to announce exciting new partnerships with tennis doubles pros Joe Salisbury and Marcus Willis. We look to sponsor players who share our commitment to perseverance and excellence on and off the court," says HotelPlanner CEO & Co-founder Tim Hentschel. "As Joe and Marcus continue to climb the tennis rankings, we're proud to be a part of her career journey. We're also happy to renew sponsorships with rising stars Dan Evans and Arthur Fery."

Player schedules for this week's Wimbledon Championships can be viewed here.

