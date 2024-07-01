Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

01 July 2024

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GPI72

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

During the month of June 2024, Fidelity Japan Trust PLC repurchased 1,308,475 ordinary shares into Treasury. No ordinary shares were repurchased for cancellation.

No ordinary shares were issued.

As at 30 June 2024, Fidelity Japan Trust PLC's issued share capital consisted of 136,161,695 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 16,620,872 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Japan Trust PLC is 119,540,823.

The above figure (119,540,823) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Japan Trust PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

