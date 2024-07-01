Highlights commitment to making a positive impact for customers and communities around the world

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today released its annual Corporate Responsibility Report, highlighting the company's environmental, social and governance programs and performance in 2023. The report underscores the company's continued commitment to solving for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses safer everywhere.

"As a company, Motorola Solutions has long been committed to operating responsibly," said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions. "From building and connecting leading-edge technologies that help advance safety and security, to eclipsing company volunteerism records, we're united in our pursuit of making a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work."

The 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report can be found here and includes the following highlights:

Investing $858 million in research and development, delivering next-generation technologies and expanding our offerings in high-value areas with our portfolio of intellectual property, which stands at approximately 6,560 granted patents with approximately 775 patents pending.

Advancing specialized artificial intelligence capabilities that heighten decision-making and help increase the focus, accuracy and speed of emergency response, while working alongside communities, policymakers and public safety organizations to help ensure the responsible use of these technologies.

Receiving recognition as a top workplace, including being named to Disability Equality Index Best Places to Work; Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators; Forbes World's Best Employers; Fortune World's Most Admired Companies; and TIME World's Best Companies.

Best Places to Work; Best Workplaces for Innovators; World's Best Employers; World's Most Admired Companies; and World's Best Companies. Giving back to communities with employees volunteering nearly 100,000 hours, an increase of 30% from 2022 and a company record, in addition to the majority of the Motorola Solutions Foundation's $10.3 million in strategic grants directly benefiting underserved and underrepresented communities, as well as first responders, students and teachers.

Growing a more diverse organization, underscored by our newly launched initiative, GO ALL Inclusive, aimed at celebrating and promoting our inclusive core value.

Providing economic opportunities to small and minority-owned business suppliers and further expanding our inclusive supply chain by adding more than 700 diverse suppliers and helping to create or maintain 3,500 supplier jobs.

Implementing enhanced data collection and reporting tools to continuously seek out opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and establishing a "Green Team" to promote volunteerism and education to foster a more sustainable organization.

