Microblink Appoints Seasoned Industry Veteran Albert Roux as EVP of Product - Identity

Former Microsoft and Onfido Leader to Drive Microblink's AI-Powered Identity Verification Solutions

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / Microblink, a leader in document scanning and verification technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Albert Roux as Executive Vice President of Product - Identity. In this role, Albert will lead the strategic development and execution of Microblink's identity-focused product initiatives, ensuring the company continues to deliver high-quality, secure solutions to its global clients.









Albert brings over 20 years of extensive experience in product management and R&D, with a focus on fraud detection and identity verification within the identity, fintech, e-commerce, and adtech industries. His career includes significant tenures at Microsoft, Criteo, Bureau, and Onfido, where he developed robust systems and led diverse teams that effectively combated fraud across multiple sectors. Albert's deep expertise in building and leading innovative projects makes him a valuable addition to the Microblink team.

Beyond his technical and leadership capabilities, Albert is known for his contributions to the field as a respected speaker and educator. He has shared his insights at leading industry conferences such as Money 20/20 and Gartner and has conducted specialized training sessions with international law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and US Secret Service, enhancing their capabilities in technical fraud investigations.

"We are thrilled to have Albert join our executive team," said Hartley Thompson, President of Microblink. "His impressive background and unique approach to product development and fraud prevention will undoubtedly strengthen our offerings and drive our strategic objectives forward."

Albert expressed enthusiasm about his new role, stating, "I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the team to expand our product offerings, leveraging state-of-the-art AI technology, and providing exceptional value to our customers."

Revolutionizing Document Processing with AI

Microblink's technology utilizes a unique inference engine to power its machine-learning models, offering unparalleled on-device and cloud processing capabilities. This advanced approach speeds up integration, significantly enhances fraud prevention measures, and ensures a seamless real-time user experience (UX), providing businesses with a versatile solution that does not compromise security or efficiency. Try a demo.

About Microblink

Founded in 2012, Microblink has rapidly ascended to global leadership in AI-enhanced document scanning and verification. Processing over 3 billion identity documents annually, the company boasts a staggering document processing rate of 95 documents per second and maintains a 99.9% platform uptime. Microblink's cutting-edge machine learning models offer robust, secure, and flexible solutions tailored to a wide array of sectors, including government, banking, finance, gaming, travel, and cryptocurrency, which is pivotal in enhancing global security and efficiency.

Engage with Microblink

Discover more about Microblink's transformative AI solutions and how they're reshaping the future of document security and efficiency at www.microblink.com and on LinkedIn.

