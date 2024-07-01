Anzeige
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

The Diverse Income Trust plc (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company, as at 30 June 2024, are as follows:

Class of share

Total number of shares in circulation

Number of voting rights attached to each share

Voting rights of shares in circulation

Number of shares held in treasury (carrying no voting rights attached until issued)

Total number of shares in issue

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p

236,393,165

1

236,393,165

0

236,393,165

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in The Diverse Income Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

1 July 2024

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


