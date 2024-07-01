The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01
The Diverse Income Trust plc (the "Company")
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company, as at 30 June 2024, are as follows:
Class of share
Total number of shares in circulation
Number of voting rights attached to each share
Voting rights of shares in circulation
Number of shares held in treasury (carrying no voting rights attached until issued)
Total number of shares in issue
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p
236,393,165
1
236,393,165
0
236,393,165
The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in The Diverse Income Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
1 July 2024
LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45