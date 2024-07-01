Triumph Group: Triumph Receives Credit Rating Upgrades

Moody's Ratings upgrades to B3

S&P Global Ratings upgrades to B-

RADNOR, Pa., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) ("TRIUMPH " or the "Company") is pleased to share that both Moody's Ratings (Moody's) and S&P Global Ratings (S&P) have upgraded the Company's credit ratings.

Moody's upgraded TRIUMPH's corporate family rating to B3 from Caa1 on June 28 th citing materially reduced leverage from paying off the 2025 notes in their entirety and a portion of the 2028 notes. S&P upgraded TRIUMPH's issuer credit rating to B- from CCC+ on June 6 th referencing lower debt and favorable market conditions. Both credit agencies rate TRIUMPH with a stable outlook.

" TRIUMPH took important strategic actions over the last year to create a more streamlined, value-added and IP-based business with a much stronger balance sheet," said Jim McCabe, TRIUMPH's senior vice president and chief financial officer. "These upgrades recognize our commitment to increasing shareholder value through the cycle of deleveraging benefits, supporting our multi-year targets for debt reduction, EBITDAP margin expansion, and free cash flow generation."

About TRIUMPH

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, develops, manufactures, repairs and provided spare parts across a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the Company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations of or assumptions about guidance, financial and operational performance, revenues, earnings per share, cash flow or use, cost savings, operational efficiencies and organizational restructurings and our evaluation of potential adjustments to reported amounts, as described above. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the Company's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph Group's reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

