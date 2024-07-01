Kimberly A. Fields becomes President and CEO of ATI

Robert S. Wetherbee becomes Executive Chairman

DALLAS, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly A. Fields today became President and CEO of ATI Inc. [NYSE: ATI]. In a planned leadership transition, she succeeds Robert S. "Bob" Wetherbee, who becomes Executive Chairman.

Fields served as ATI's Chief Operating Officer since 2022, becoming President in July 2023. During Kim's tenure, ATI has grown as one integrated operation, sharpening its operational advantages, increasing capacity and capability for the extraordinary materials customers value most.

"I'm honored to lead this fantastic team," said Fields. "ATI is in a great position: we're executing on a clear strategy, with tremendous capabilities and strong customer partnerships. We're ready to accelerate, delivering the high-performance materials that make our customers' extraordinary achievements possible," she said. "We appreciate Bob's leadership in transforming this organization and positioning ATI for such great success."

Wetherbee now serves as Executive Chairman of the Board. He was named President and CEO in 2018 and became Board Chair in 2020. Under Wetherbee's leadership, ATI transformed to become an aerospace and defense leader, growing share and creating value for customers and shareholders.

