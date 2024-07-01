Nayax Ltd.: Nayax Launches EV CloudPay, a Payments Solution for Electric Vehicle Chargers

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a leading global commerce enablement, payments, and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced the launch of Nayax EV CloudPay, a cloud-based payments solution to help consumers facilitate payments at electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.



EV CloudPay allows drivers to pay for their charge with a credit card, debit card or mobile wallet via a physical payment processing kiosk that is located on-site at the charging station. Individual payment processing devices do not need to be attached to each charger. The kiosk will be able to accept more than 80 forms of cashless and digital payment methods.

Many drivers currently pay for their charge by downloading multiple mobile apps, a time-consuming process. Since the kiosk is cloud-based, a single kiosk can facilitate the payments for multiple chargers. This creates a seamless experience for charging station operators and customers.

"The current EV charging payments infrastructure is inefficient and cumbersome for drivers and EV charging station operators alike," said Yair Nechmad, CEO and Chairman, Nayax. "In order to accelerate the adoption of EVs worldwide, we need to provide drivers with a convenient charging experience, and that includes a seamless and fast way to pay for the charge. The payments part of the EV charging infrastructure is critical, and that's why we're spearheading a cloud-based EV charging payments solution."

EV CloudPay is simplifying the EV charging payment experience at a time when EV charging stations are a pivotal component of the global transition to EVs. Strong EV charging infrastructure, which includes a faster and more convenient way for drivers to pay for their charge, is critical for increasing adoption and consumer use of EVs.

EV CloudPay utilizes a global open connectivity protocol known as Open Charge Point Interface (OCPI) to facilitate payments. OCPI's standardized technology makes it easy for charging station operators to adopt and integrate with their charging station management system.

The EV cloud payment solution is being released by Nayax Energy, the company's energy and mobility division, which also offers payment devices, software and EV charging solutions for street parking, parking garages, gas stations, hotels, shopping centers, apartment buildings and other sites.

Nayax is a global leader in EV charging solutions, with more than seven years of specialized experience working with leading charging station operators and manufacturers worldwide.

For more information about EV CloudPay, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNkUCWvrTFI&t=18s

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of March 31, 2024, Nayax has nine global offices, approximately 900 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Aaron Greenberg, CSO

aarong@nayax.com

Public Relations Contact:

Scott Gamm

Strategy Voice Associates

scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com