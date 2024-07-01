Anzeige
Montag, 01.07.2024
01.07.2024 17:18 Uhr
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Portfolio Disclosure

The portfolio of investments as at 31 March 2024 is now available and can be accessed via the following website:

www.invesco.co.uk/ipukscit

The portfolio data on the website will be updated at the beginning of each month.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

1 July 2024


