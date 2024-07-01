Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE: Portfolio Disclosure
The portfolio of investments as at 31 March 2024 is now available and can be accessed via the following website:
www.invesco.co.uk/ipukscit
The portfolio data on the website will be updated at the beginning of each month.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
1 July 2024