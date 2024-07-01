BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



1 July 2024

The Board of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc are pleased to announce the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2024 of 6.13 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 13 August 2024 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 12 July 2024 (ex-dividend date is 11 July 2024).

As set out in the Company's dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company's NAV at close of business on 28 June 2024 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 490.12 cents per ordinary share.

