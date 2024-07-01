Anzeige
Montag, 01.07.2024

WKN: A0B987 | ISIN: SE0001174970 | Ticker-Symbol: M4M
Frankfurt
01.07.24
09:16 Uhr
22,280 Euro
+0,380
+1,74 %
GlobeNewswire
01.07.2024 17:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Millicom International Cellular S.A. ges observationsstatus / Millicom International Cellular S.A. receives observation status

Den 1 juli 2024 offentliggjorde Atlas Luxco S.à.r.l. ett offentligt
uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna och innehavarna av svenska depåbevis i
Millicom International Cellular S.A. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus
om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att
depåbevisen i Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO SDB, ISIN-kod
SE0001174970, orderboks-ID 024507) ska ges observationsstatus. 

On July 1, 2024, Atlas Luxco S.à.r.l. disclosed a public takeover offer to the
shareholders and holders of Swedish depository receipts in Millicom
International Cellular S.A. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation
status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the depository
receipts in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO SDB, ISIN-code
SE0001174970, order book ID 024507) shall be given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
