Vantiva: Repayment and maturity of the short-term loan

Repayment and maturity of the short-term loan

Paris (France) - July 1st, 2024 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), announces that as of 28 June 2024, the balance of the 85 million euros short-term loan announced on October 12, 2023, amounted to 10.625 million euros, repayable on September 30, 2024.

Interest, costs and commissions will be added to this amount, on the same date as the principal payment.

For the record, this loan was made available to Vantiva Technologies SAS by Barclays Bank Ireland PLC with the participation of certain funds managed and/or advised (directly or indirectly) by Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P.

