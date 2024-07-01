(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights June 2024 76,670,861 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,670,861 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,862,485

Previous declaration

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights May 2024 76,670,861 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,670,861 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,904,985

