WKN: A14XKG | ISIN: GB00BZ0XWD04
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
01.07.2024
Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC
(the "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC announces that in accordance with the authority granted at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 27 June 2024, it purchased on 1 July 2024, 25,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company at a price of 104.00 pence per share. These shares will be cancelled.

Following this transaction, the Company has 79,000,001 Ordinary shares in issue, each with one voting right. Accordingly, that figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company's voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Paul Griggs
Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 0203 170 8733


