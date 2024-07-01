ZIGUP plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

1 July 2024

ZIGUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

The following notification is made in accordance with Rule 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As at 1 July 2024, ZIGUP PLC confirms that its share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 20,252,974 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 225,838,449 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.